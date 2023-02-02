UC Davis 75, Hawaii 63

Hepa 4-8 3-3 12, da Silva 2-7 2-4 6, Avea 2-5 0-0 6, Coleman 4-7 2-2 10, McClanahan 6-12 4-4 17, Riley 3-6 0-1 6, Jackson 2-4 0-0 4, Rouhliadeff 1-2 0-0 2, Seck 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 11-14 63.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title