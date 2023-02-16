Skip to main content Turn off refresh
UAB 79, UTEP 66

T.Brewer 4-7 1-1 11, Buffen 3-8 4-4 10, Jemison 0-0 3-4 3, Gaines 3-8 4-4 10, Walker 8-15 2-3 22, L.Brewer 5-6 0-0 13, Davis 2-3 2-3 6, Toney 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 27-51 16-19 79.

UTEP (12-14)

Frazier 1-4 0-0 2, Onyema 7-11 2-2 16, Solomon 5-13 3-4 13, Givance 5-11 2-3 13, Hardy 5-12 0-3 11, Lemus 0-3 0-0 0, Zachery 2-4 1-2 6, Sibley 1-2 0-0 2, Kalu 0-3 0-0 0, Hamilton 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 27-64 9-15 66.

Halftime_UAB 36-34. 3-Point Goals_UAB 9-17 (Walker 4-7, L.Brewer 3-4, T.Brewer 2-3, Gaines 0-1, Buffen 0-2), UTEP 3-14 (Zachery 1-2, Hardy 1-4, Givance 1-6, Lemus 0-1, Sibley 0-1). Rebounds_UAB 32 (Jemison, Davis 8), UTEP 23 (Frazier, Givance 5). Assists_UAB 9 (Gaines 6), UTEP 9 (Givance 5). Total Fouls_UAB 17, UTEP 16.

