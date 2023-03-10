UAB 76, North Texas 69

T.Brewer 1-6 0-0 2, Buffen 4-9 4-6 13, Jemison 1-2 0-0 2, Lovan 3-6 3-4 9, Walker 8-18 10-11 32, Gaines 2-5 3-4 7, Davis 3-4 5-7 11, Toney 0-2 0-0 0, L.Brewer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 25-32 76.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title