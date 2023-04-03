Toronto Raptors Stax

Skip to main content Turn off refresh
AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Siakam 68 37.5 604-1265 .477 92-281 351-457 .768 1651 24.3
VanVleet 66 37.0 428-1078 .397 201-583 243-271 .897 1300 19.7
Trent 63 32.6 394-907 .434 162-437 166-198 .838 1116 17.7
Anunoby 64 35.7 405-844 .480 138-349 140-167 .838 1088 17.0
Barnes 73 35.0 449-977 .460 61-212 186-239 .778 1145 15.7
Poeltl 22 28.6 136-204 .667 0-0 40-68 .588 312 14.2
Boucher 72 20.2 248-505 .491 58-181 120-159 .755 674 9.4
Achiuwa 51 20.7 173-364 .475 23-94 81-118 .686 450 8.8
Porter 8 18.3 15-30 .500 6-17 8-8 1.000 44 5.5
Flynn 50 12.9 78-225 .347 45-129 21-29 .724 222 4.4
Young 54 14.7 108-198 .545 6-34 18-26 .692 240 4.4
Banton 28 9.0 46-113 .407 13-46 15-19 .789 120 4.3
Koloko 54 14.0 68-145 .469 1-11 36-55 .655 173 3.2
Hernangomez 42 14.6 48-114 .421 17-67 9-16 .563 122 2.9
Barton 12 12.2 13-47 .277 5-25 2-2 1.000 33 2.8
Dowtin 24 10.3 25-56 .446 5-16 5-7 .714 60 2.5
Birch 20 8.1 19-32 .594 1-2 4-5 .800 43 2.2
Champagnie 3 3.7 3-3 1.000 0-0 0-0 .000 6 2.0
Harper 6 3.0 4-8 .500 2-5 0-0 .000 10 1.7
Wieskamp 6 5.2 3-8 .375 3-7 0-0 .000 9 1.5
TEAM 78 241.6 3267-7123 .459 839-2496 1445-1844 .784 8818 113.1
OPPONENTS 78 241.6 3155-6423 .491 951-2529 1449-1814 .799 8710 111.7
REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Siakam 125 403 528 7.8 405 6.0 218 0 57 165 34
VanVleet 29 246 275 4.2 476 7.2 185 1 116 137 36
Trent 29 138 167 2.7 100 1.6 100 0 103 53 14
Anunoby 92 232 324 5.1 123 1.9 194 0 121 131 46
Barnes 178 319 497 6.8 355 4.9 164 1 80 146 59
Poeltl 74 136 210 9.5 50 2.3 70 0 28 26 34
Boucher 153 254 407 5.7 28 .4 137 0 45 38 62
Achiuwa 92 203 295 5.8 48 .9 94 0 27 56 29
Porter 6 13 19 2.4 8 1.0 7 0 11 4 0
Flynn 15 56 71 1.4 65 1.3 60 0 19 23 4
Young 71 95 166 3.1 75 1.4 88 0 54 42 5
Banton 9 28 37 1.3 29 1.0 31 0 13 16 12
Koloko 81 81 162 3.0 26 .5 125 1 19 18 56
Hernangomez 27 96 123 2.9 25 .6 43 0 16 15 6
Barton 3 15 18 1.5 12 1.0 12 0 7 3 2
Dowtin 6 17 23 1.0 30 1.3 13 0 8 5 2
Birch 8 17 25 1.2 7 .4 24 0 5 8 5
Champagnie 1 3 4 1.3 1 .3 1 0 0 0 0
Harper 2 1 3 .5 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Wieskamp 0 3 3 .5 1 .2 2 0 0 1 0
TEAM 1001 2356 3357 43.0 1864 23.9 1568 3 729 887 406
OPPONENTS 720 2565 3285 42.1 2036 26.1 1541 3 475 1237 356
