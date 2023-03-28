Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Sports

Toronto Raptors Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Siakam 65 37.5 573-1206 .475 89-266 340-445 .764 1575 24.2
VanVleet 63 36.9 411-1031 .399 195-556 232-259 .896 1249 19.8
Trent 63 32.6 394-907 .434 162-437 166-198 .838 1116 17.7
Anunoby 61 35.6 381-805 .473 126-326 138-165 .836 1026 16.8
Barnes 70 34.9 420-930 .452 61-207 181-233 .777 1082 15.5
Poeltl 19 28.6 121-179 .676 0-0 38-64 .594 280 14.7
Boucher 69 20.1 238-479 .497 57-173 117-155 .755 650 9.4
Achiuwa 48 21.0 162-342 .474 21-86 81-118 .686 426 8.9
Porter 8 18.3 15-30 .500 6-17 8-8 1.000 44 5.5
Flynn 49 13.1 78-222 .351 45-128 21-29 .724 222 4.5
Banton 27 9.3 46-112 .411 13-46 15-19 .789 120 4.4
Young 54 14.7 108-198 .545 6-34 18-26 .692 240 4.4
Koloko 52 14.1 63-136 .463 1-10 36-55 .655 163 3.1
Hernangomez 42 14.6 48-114 .421 17-67 9-16 .563 122 2.9
Barton 12 12.2 13-47 .277 5-25 2-2 1.000 33 2.8
Dowtin 21 10.2 24-53 .453 5-14 5-7 .714 58 2.8
Birch 20 8.1 19-32 .594 1-2 4-5 .800 43 2.2
Champagnie 3 3.7 3-3 1.000 0-0 0-0 .000 6 2.0
Harper 5 3.2 4-8 .500 2-5 0-0 .000 10 2.0
Wieskamp 5 6.0 3-8 .375 3-7 0-0 .000 9 1.8
TEAM 75 241.7 3124-6842 .457 815-2406 1411-1804 .782 8474 113.0
OPPONENTS 75 241.7 3040-6185 .492 914-2434 1399-1757 .796 8393 111.9
___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Siakam 120 388 508 7.8 386 5.9 213 0 55 160 33
VanVleet 28 234 262 4.2 444 7.0 176 1 110 128 35
Trent 29 138 167 2.7 100 1.6 100 0 103 53 14
Anunoby 88 223 311 5.1 114 1.9 185 0 119 128 45
Barnes 167 311 478 6.8 332 4.7 158 1 71 141 57
Poeltl 63 118 181 9.5 44 2.3 61 0 27 23 29
Boucher 150 246 396 5.7 28 .4 134 0 45 37 60
Achiuwa 88 194 282 5.9 46 1.0 93 0 26 53 27
Porter 6 13 19 2.4 8 1.0 7 0 11 4 0
Flynn 15 56 71 1.4 65 1.3 60 0 19 23 4
Banton 9 27 36 1.3 29 1.1 31 0 13 16 12
Young 71 95 166 3.1 75 1.4 88 0 54 42 5
Koloko 77 81 158 3.0 26 .5 122 1 19 18 55
Hernangomez 27 96 123 2.9 25 .6 43 0 16 15 6
Barton 3 15 18 1.5 12 1.0 12 0 7 3 2
Dowtin 6 16 22 1.0 25 1.2 12 0 7 5 1
Birch 8 17 25 1.2 7 .4 24 0 5 8 5
Champagnie 1 3 4 1.3 1 .3 1 0 0 0 0
Harper 1 1 2 .4 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Wieskamp 0 2 2 .4 1 .2 2 0 0 1 0
TEAM 957 2274 3231 43.1 1768 23.6 1522 3 707 858 390
OPPONENTS 689 2479 3168 42.2 1964 26.2 1500 3 459 1189 343
