Toronto Raptors Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Siakam
|62
|37.5
|543-1153
|.471
|86-255
|321-420
|.764
|1493
|24.1
|VanVleet
|60
|37.0
|389-972
|.400
|184-525
|213-239
|.891
|1175
|19.6
|Trent
|63
|32.6
|394-907
|.434
|162-437
|166-198
|.838
|1116
|17.7
|Anunoby
|58
|35.7
|361-760
|.475
|118-305
|133-159
|.836
|973
|16.8
|Barnes
|69
|34.9
|415-916
|.453
|61-205
|178-230
|.774
|1069
|15.5
|Poeltl
|16
|28.4
|104-156
|.667
|0-0
|33-53
|.623
|241
|15.1
|Boucher
|66
|19.8
|224-450
|.498
|54-164
|112-150
|.747
|614
|9.3
|Achiuwa
|47
|21.4
|161-340
|.474
|21-85
|81-116
|.698
|424
|9.0
|Porter
|8
|18.3
|15-30
|.500
|6-17
|8-8
|1.000
|44
|5.5
|Flynn
|46
|13.0
|75-206
|.364
|42-115
|17-24
|.708
|209
|4.5
|Banton
|27
|9.3
|46-112
|.411
|13-46
|15-19
|.789
|120
|4.4
|Young
|54
|14.7
|108-198
|.545
|6-34
|18-26
|.692
|240
|4.4
|Koloko
|49
|14.0
|61-128
|.477
|1-9
|35-53
|.660
|158
|3.2
|Hernangomez
|42
|14.6
|48-114
|.421
|17-67
|9-16
|.563
|122
|2.9
|Harper
|4
|3.5
|4-7
|.571
|2-4
|0-0
|.000
|10
|2.5
|Dowtin
|18
|8.8
|19-43
|.442
|3-11
|3-4
|.750
|44
|2.4
|Birch
|20
|8.1
|19-32
|.594
|1-2
|4-5
|.800
|43
|2.2
|Barton
|9
|10.7
|7-28
|.250
|4-16
|0-0
|.000
|18
|2.0
|Champagnie
|3
|3.7
|3-3
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|6
|2.0
|Wieskamp
|5
|6.0
|3-8
|.375
|3-7
|0-0
|.000
|9
|1.8
|TEAM
|72
|241.7
|2999-6563
|.457
|784-2304
|1346-1720
|.783
|8128
|112.9
|OPPONENTS
|72
|241.7
|2925-5949
|.492
|881-2352
|1343-1682
|.798
|8074
|112.1
___