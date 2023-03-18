Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Sports

Toronto Raptors Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Siakam 60 37.5 527-1117 .472 84-244 315-412 .765 1453 24.2
VanVleet 58 37.0 370-933 .397 178-510 206-230 .896 1124 19.4
Trent 61 32.6 380-875 .434 155-422 164-195 .841 1079 17.7
Anunoby 56 35.7 347-739 .470 112-297 130-156 .833 936 16.7
Barnes 67 35.3 410-903 .454 60-202 174-225 .773 1054 15.7
Poeltl 14 28.4 87-130 .669 0-0 33-53 .623 207 14.8
Boucher 64 19.9 221-444 .498 53-161 109-147 .741 604 9.4
Achiuwa 45 21.8 158-335 .472 21-83 80-114 .702 417 9.3
Porter 8 18.3 15-30 .500 6-17 8-8 1.000 44 5.5
Flynn 45 13.2 74-203 .365 42-113 17-24 .708 207 4.6
Banton 27 9.3 46-112 .411 13-46 15-19 .789 120 4.4
Young 54 14.7 108-198 .545 6-34 18-26 .692 240 4.4
Koloko 48 14.1 61-126 .484 1-9 35-53 .660 158 3.3
Hernangomez 42 14.6 48-114 .421 17-67 9-16 .563 122 2.9
Barton 7 9.9 7-22 .318 4-14 0-0 .000 18 2.6
Harper 4 3.5 4-7 .571 2-4 0-0 .000 10 2.5
Dowtin 18 8.8 19-43 .442 3-11 3-4 .750 44 2.4
Wieskamp 4 6.8 3-8 .375 3-7 0-0 .000 9 2.3
Birch 20 8.1 19-32 .594 1-2 4-5 .800 43 2.2
Champagnie 3 3.7 3-3 1.000 0-0 0-0 .000 6 2.0
TEAM 70 241.8 2907-6374 .456 761-2243 1320-1687 .782 7895 112.8
OPPONENTS 70 241.8 2843-5782 .492 860-2284 1303-1633 .798 7849 112.1
REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Siakam 112 348 460 7.7 355 5.9 197 0 51 150 32
VanVleet 27 219 246 4.2 404 7.0 162 1 100 111 34
Trent 27 134 161 2.6 97 1.6 99 0 97 52 14
Anunoby 81 207 288 5.1 108 1.9 170 0 112 122 41
Barnes 163 304 467 7.0 323 4.8 151 1 67 139 56
Poeltl 46 87 133 9.5 39 2.8 43 0 22 15 23
Boucher 136 227 363 5.7 26 .4 124 0 41 35 53
Achiuwa 85 189 274 6.1 43 1.0 90 0 26 51 26
Porter 6 13 19 2.4 8 1.0 7 0 11 4 0
Flynn 15 50 65 1.4 65 1.4 56 0 18 18 3
Banton 9 27 36 1.3 29 1.1 31 0 13 16 12
Young 71 95 166 3.1 75 1.4 88 0 54 42 5
Koloko 72 78 150 3.1 23 .5 112 1 13 18 49
Hernangomez 27 96 123 2.9 25 .6 43 0 16 15 6
Barton 0 5 5 .7 6 .9 7 0 4 2 1
Harper 1 1 2 .5 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Dowtin 6 11 17 .9 17 .9 10 0 4 5 1
Wieskamp 0 2 2 .5 1 .3 2 0 0 1 0
Birch 8 17 25 1.2 7 .4 24 0 5 8 5
Champagnie 1 3 4 1.3 1 .3 1 0 0 0 0
TEAM 893 2113 3006 42.9 1652 23.6 1417 3 654 804 361
OPPONENTS 645 2313 2958 42.3 1827 26.1 1405 3 433 1107 322
