Sports

Toronto Raptors Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Siakam 57 37.5 507-1069 .474 79-231 311-403 .772 1404 24.6
VanVleet 55 37.0 346-885 .391 165-484 204-227 .899 1061 19.3
Trent 58 32.9 369-846 .436 151-410 156-186 .839 1045 18.0
Anunoby 53 35.8 319-702 .454 101-279 125-151 .828 864 16.3
Barnes 64 35.3 381-853 .447 59-195 164-213 .770 985 15.4
Poeltl 11 28.0 70-96 .729 0-0 22-39 .564 162 14.7
Boucher 61 20.3 214-431 .497 53-158 109-147 .741 590 9.7
Achiuwa 43 22.3 156-327 .477 21-81 75-108 .694 408 9.5
Porter 8 18.3 15-30 .500 6-17 8-8 1.000 44 5.5
Flynn 43 13.7 74-200 .370 42-111 17-24 .708 207 4.8
Young 53 14.9 108-198 .545 6-34 18-26 .692 240 4.5
Banton 27 9.3 46-112 .411 13-46 15-19 .789 120 4.4
Koloko 46 14.4 61-126 .484 1-9 35-53 .660 158 3.4
Wieskamp 3 8.0 3-8 .375 3-7 0-0 .000 9 3.0
Hernangomez 42 14.6 48-114 .421 17-67 9-16 .563 122 2.9
Harper 4 3.5 4-7 .571 2-4 0-0 .000 10 2.5
Dowtin 18 8.8 19-43 .442 3-11 3-4 .750 44 2.4
Birch 20 8.1 19-32 .594 1-2 4-5 .800 43 2.2
Barton 4 8.8 3-10 .300 2-7 0-0 .000 8 2.0
Champagnie 3 3.7 3-3 1.000 0-0 0-0 .000 6 2.0
TEAM 67 241.9 2765-6092 .454 725-2153 1275-1629 .783 7530 112.4
OPPONENTS 67 241.9 2716-5532 .491 828-2198 1246-1569 .794 7506 112.0
REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Siakam 106 328 434 7.6 341 6.0 188 0 50 146 31
VanVleet 27 207 234 4.3 381 6.9 157 1 90 102 33
Trent 24 127 151 2.6 93 1.6 96 0 92 52 14
Anunoby 79 200 279 5.3 103 1.9 160 0 104 114 39
Barnes 152 291 443 6.9 305 4.8 146 1 64 132 56
Poeltl 34 66 100 9.1 26 2.4 34 0 18 14 19
Boucher 132 218 350 5.7 26 .4 118 0 41 31 51
Achiuwa 81 187 268 6.2 42 1.0 88 0 26 50 26
Porter 6 13 19 2.4 8 1.0 7 0 11 4 0
Flynn 15 50 65 1.5 64 1.5 56 0 17 18 3
Young 71 94 165 3.1 75 1.4 87 0 54 42 5
Banton 9 27 36 1.3 29 1.1 31 0 13 16 12
Koloko 71 76 147 3.2 22 .5 111 1 13 18 48
Wieskamp 0 2 2 .7 1 .3 1 0 0 1 0
Hernangomez 27 96 123 2.9 25 .6 43 0 16 15 6
Harper 1 1 2 .5 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Dowtin 6 11 17 .9 17 .9 10 0 4 5 1
Birch 8 17 25 1.2 7 .4 24 0 5 8 5
Barton 0 2 2 .5 3 .8 5 0 2 2 1
Champagnie 1 3 4 1.3 1 .3 1 0 0 0 0
TEAM 850 2016 2866 42.8 1569 23.4 1363 3 620 770 350
OPPONENTS 625 2227 2852 42.6 1752 26.1 1361 3 411 1060 306
