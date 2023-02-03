Toronto 117, Houston 111

Barnes 4-11 2-2 13, Siakam 10-20 2-3 23, Achiuwa 2-7 5-9 9, Trent Jr. 10-15 4-4 29, VanVleet 10-22 7-9 32, Banton 0-0 0-0 0, Hernangomez 0-1 0-0 0, Boucher 5-11 0-0 11, Koloko 0-0 0-0 0, Flynn 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 41-90 20-27 117.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title