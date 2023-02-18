Texas Tech 78, West Virginia 72

Aimaq 2-11 10-10 14, Obanor 2-4 0-0 4, Harmon 6-18 1-2 13, Tyson 11-15 2-3 27, Walton 0-0 0-0 0, Isaacs 6-10 0-0 15, Washington 0-0 0-0 0, Jennings 1-2 1-2 3, Fisher 1-1 0-0 2, Allen 0-1 0-2 0, D.Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-62 14-19 78.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title