Texas Tech 76, LSU 68

Batcho 2-8 4-4 8, Obanor 8-15 3-5 22, Harmon 5-10 2-2 14, Tyson 1-4 2-4 4, Walton 6-7 0-0 17, Fisher 2-5 1-2 5, D.Williams 1-2 2-2 5, Washington 0-1 0-0 0, Allen 0-1 1-2 1, Jennings 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 15-21 76.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title