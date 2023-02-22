Texas Tech 69, West Virginia 68, 2OT

Blacksten 1-3 0-0 2, Hemingway 5-13 3-4 15, Quinerly 8-22 4-7 21, Smith 2-15 6-8 11, Watson 4-13 1-2 11, Beh 1-2 0-0 2, Diggs 3-4 0-0 6, Bates 0-2 0-0 0, Nichols 0-1 0-0 0, Samuel 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 24-76 14-21 68
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title