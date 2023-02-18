Texas St. 78, Coastal Carolina 75

Martin 1-4 2-2 4, Morgan 5-9 1-2 13, Davis 0-6 0-0 0, Harrell 6-11 9-9 22, Mason 5-6 0-0 12, Ceaser 7-9 0-0 15, Coleman 2-4 2-2 6, Love 2-4 0-1 4, Sykes 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-54 14-16 78.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title