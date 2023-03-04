Texas St. 71, Marshall 68

Martin 4-6 2-2 10, Morgan 5-9 0-0 10, Drinnon 1-6 0-2 3, Harrell 7-15 1-1 17, Mason 4-7 0-0 10, Ceaser 5-8 1-1 11, Love 2-4 0-0 4, Davis 2-2 0-0 6. Totals 30-57 4-6 71.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title