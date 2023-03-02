Texas St. 65, Old Dominion 36

Martin 3-5 3-3 9, Morgan 2-6 0-0 4, Drinnon 2-6 0-0 6, Harrell 7-13 4-4 20, Mason 4-10 0-0 8, Ceaser 4-7 0-0 10, Love 2-4 1-3 5, Davis 1-3 0-0 3, Sykes 0-0 0-0 0, Whitlock 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 8-10 65.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title