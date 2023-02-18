Texas Southern 80, MVSU 62

Stredic 0-1 2-4 2, Barber 1-4 1-1 3, Brown 7-11 4-6 19, Collins 9-22 0-0 23, Mosley 2-6 2-2 8, Waller 0-1 0-0 0, Washington 1-2 0-0 3, Minton 1-1 0-1 2, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Umoh 0-0 0-0 0, Ivory 1-1 0-0 2, Waldon 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-49 9-14 62.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title