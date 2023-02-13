Texas Southern 79, Southern U. 68

Barnes 2-8 3-3 7, Nicholas 4-5 1-3 9, Walker 4-10 2-2 10, Granger 9-12 6-9 29, Henry 6-15 3-5 19, Gilliam 0-1 2-2 2, Carter 0-1 0-0 0, Farooq 1-2 0-0 3, Craig 0-0 0-0 0, Mortle 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 17-24 79.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title