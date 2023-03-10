Texas Southern 74, Alabama A&M 61

Barnes 7-13 6-8 20, Nicholas 1-4 1-2 3, Walker 2-3 0-0 4, Granger 1-3 4-4 6, Henry 7-19 8-10 26, Craig 2-5 0-1 4, Farooq 1-4 0-0 2, Gilliam 2-3 1-1 6, Mortle 1-3 1-2 3. Totals 24-57 21-28 74.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title