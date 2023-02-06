Texas Southern 69, Bethune-Cookman 62

Henderson 1-1 0-0 2, French 5-11 0-0 15, Garrett 5-14 9-9 20, Harmon 3-10 5-5 11, Davis 3-13 2-3 10, McEntire 1-3 0-0 2, Dyson 1-5 0-0 2, Gudavicius 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-57 16-17 62.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title