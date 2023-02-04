Texas Rio Grande Valley 68, Tarleton St. 65

Freeman 4-5 4-4 12, D.Williams 3-5 0-1 7, Holiman 4-13 4-5 15, Johnston 0-3 1-1 1, Johnson 6-9 4-7 16, Jackson 4-6 0-0 10, Brashear 2-6 0-0 5, Ward 0-2 0-0 0, Zdor 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 23-49 15-20 68.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title