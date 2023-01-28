Texas Rio Grande Valley 64, Cal Baptist 58

Goodrick 6-11 5-7 17, Tr.Armstrong 0-4 0-0 0, Ta.Armstrong 7-14 2-2 19, Nottage 2-3 0-0 6, Battin 2-8 0-0 4, Quintana 3-11 2-2 8, Tchoukuiengo 1-5 2-2 4, Washington 0-0 0-0 0, Stone 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 11-13 58.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title