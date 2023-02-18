Texas-Arlington 75, Stephen F. Austin 70

B.Walker 4-13 2-4 10, Young 1-3 0-0 2, Castro 5-7 0-2 14, Gibson 4-6 0-0 9, Weaver 6-12 2-2 17, Humphrey 1-3 8-8 10, Johnson-Cash 1-1 0-0 3, Talbot 3-4 0-0 8, Domingos 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-50 12-16 75.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title