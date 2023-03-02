Texas A&M-CC 93, Texas A&M Commerce 88, OT

Keys 2-4 0-0 4, Mushila 8-14 3-4 21, Jackson 0-3 0-0 0, Murdix 9-15 9-9 27, Tennyson 4-15 4-4 13, Fryer 0-1 4-4 4, R.Williams 5-8 2-2 15, Dease 3-7 0-0 9. Totals 31-67 22-23 93.

Brewer 6-11 2-3 16, Romer Rosario 4-7 0-0 10, Dodd 3-5 1-1 9, K.Williams 2-6 2-2 7, Demonia 5-13 1-2 14, C.Roberts 8-16 6-8 24, Abdul-Mateen 0-1 0-0 0, Peavy 3-3 0-0 7, Vasic 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 31-64 13-18 88.

Halftime_Texas A&M-CC 39-37. 3-Point Goals_Texas A&M-CC 9-22 (Dease 3-5, R.Williams 3-5, Mushila 2-2, Tennyson 1-9, Fryer 0-1), Texas A&M Commerce 13-35 (Demonia 3-10, Dodd 2-4, Romer Rosario 2-4, C.Roberts 2-5, Brewer 2-6, Peavy 1-1, K.Williams 1-3, Abdul-Mateen 0-1, Vasic 0-1). Fouled Out_Dodd. Rebounds_Texas A&M-CC 41 (Mushila 17), Texas A&M Commerce 26 (Romer Rosario, K.Williams 5). Assists_Texas A&M-CC 17 (Murdix 8), Texas A&M Commerce 16 (Dodd 5). Total Fouls_Texas A&M-CC 18, Texas A&M Commerce 18. A_631 (5,000).