Texas A&M-CC 91, Houston Christian 68

Maring 2-3 1-2 5, Bazil 1-8 1-4 4, King 4-9 3-5 11, Klanjscek 9-18 7-7 30, Long 1-8 2-2 5, Hofman 0-7 2-2 2, Iyeyemi 1-3 2-3 4, Moore 1-2 1-2 4, Achara 0-1 0-0 0, Proctor 1-3 1-2 3, Arnold 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-63 20-29 68.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title