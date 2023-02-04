Texas A&M-CC 83, SE Louisiana 72

Mushila 2-7 2-4 6, Fryer 1-3 0-0 2, Jackson 4-8 3-4 11, Murdix 9-18 3-3 23, Tennyson 4-11 5-5 16, Williams 5-9 0-0 11, Keys 4-7 2-2 10, Dease 2-4 0-0 4, Nickelson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-67 15-18 83.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title