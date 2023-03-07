Texas A&M-CC 80, McNeese St. 63

Thomas 1-3 0-2 2, Francois 1-8 0-0 3, Massie 5-13 7-9 18, Scott 1-10 0-0 3, Shumate 9-18 12-13 30, Oday 3-8 0-0 7, Berze 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-60 19-24 63.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title