Texas A&M-CC 75, SE Missouri 71

Johnson 3-3 1-1 7, Barnes 1-5 0-2 2, Branson 3-8 1-2 8, Harris 9-20 3-5 23, Russell 5-13 3-7 15, Earley 2-2 0-1 4, Smart 1-1 1-2 3, Larson 3-4 0-0 9, Eursher 0-1 0-0 0, Hanback 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 9-20 71.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title