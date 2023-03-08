Texas A&M-CC 75, Northwestern St. 71

J.Black 4-10 3-3 15, Enmanuel 0-0 0-0 0, Hampton 5-7 3-3 13, Haney 3-10 0-0 9, Sharp 15-31 2-4 32, J.Williams 1-1 0-0 2, Prim 0-2 0-0 0, Zelenbaba 0-1 0-0 0, McDonald 0-0 0-0 0, Garrett 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 8-10 71.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title