Texas A&M 79, Mississippi St. 72

Malone 6-10 0-2 12, Patty 6-10 1-1 15, Bowles 6-11 1-2 19, Kay Kay Green 2-6 0-0 5, Jones 4-8 1-2 9, Barker 2-5 3-4 7, McKinzie Green 1-2 1-2 4, Hylton 3-6 1-4 8, Kindred 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-58 8-17 79
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title