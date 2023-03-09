TCU 57, Kansas 52

Cravens 4-8 1-3 9, Bradley 0-0 0-0 0, Fisher 3-7 1-2 9, Manumaleuga 2-7 2-3 8, Taiwo 4-12 3-3 13, Ibeh 3-10 4-6 10, Godfrey 0-1 0-0 0, Makolo 3-11 0-2 8, White 0-0 0-2 0, Totals 19-56 11-21 57
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title