Syracuse 85, Pittsburgh 55

Lewis 4-11 0-0 8, Strong 4-7 0-0 10, Fair 8-12 0-0 23, Perkins 2-2 0-0 5, Rice 2-7 0-0 5, Saniaa Wilson 4-4 4-4 12, Wood 2-5 0-0 4, Hyman 6-11 0-0 12, McNabb 0-0 0-0 0, Nyah Wilson 2-4 2-2 6, Irvin 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 34-64 6-6 85
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title