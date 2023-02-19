Syracuse 77, Miami 68

Harden 8-15 3-5 19, Pendande 7-10 1-1 15, Haley Cavinder 4-12 3-4 11, Roberts 3-5 0-0 6, Williams 1-6 0-0 2, Oldacre 1-5 1-2 3, Spearman 1-2 0-0 2, Hanna Cavinder 0-0 0-0 0, Erjavec 1-3 0-0 2, Dwyer 3-5 1-2 8, Totals 29-63 9-14 68
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title