Syracuse 72, Wake Forest 63

Carr 2-5 1-2 5, Klintman 3-8 0-0 7, Appleby 7-16 2-2 21, Hildreth 2-5 2-2 6, Williamson 4-13 0-0 11, Marsh 2-3 0-0 4, L.Taylor 1-7 0-0 3, Keller 3-3 0-0 6. Totals 24-60 5-6 63.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title