Stony Brook 76, NC A&T 61

Policelli 11-18 2-2 30, Fitzmorris 2-5 1-2 5, Onyekonwu 2-3 2-2 7, Roberts 0-1 3-4 3, Stephenson-Moore 6-15 2-2 14, Pettway 3-5 2-2 9, Sarvan 3-5 0-0 8. Totals 27-52 12-14 76.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title