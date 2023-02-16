Stonehill 75, LIU 60

Cook 2-5 0-0 5, Ndiaye 5-9 0-0 10, Essahaty 2-8 0-0 4, J.Johnson 0-3 1-2 1, Washington 0-6 2-2 2, Greene 4-6 4-5 12, Wood 7-12 4-5 20, Delancy 2-3 0-0 4, Maletic 1-5 0-0 2, Bailey 0-0 0-0 0, Booker 0-1 0-0 0, Kamich 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 11-14 60.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title