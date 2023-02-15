Stephen F. Austin 65, Tarleton St. 60

Gaddy 0-0 0-0 0, Bogues 4-11 1-1 10, Daniel 4-7 0-0 9, Williams 5-7 0-0 12, Hicks 2-10 4-6 9, Smith 5-13 0-0 11, Booker 1-6 2-3 4, Rushin 0-0 0-0 0, McDavid 1-2 0-0 3, Clark 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 22-56 9-12 60.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title