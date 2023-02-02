Stanford 78, Utah 72

Angel 3-6 4-6 11, Ingram 1-7 3-4 6, S.Jones 8-12 2-2 22, Raynaud 4-8 0-1 8, O'Connell 4-7 3-4 11, M.Jones 4-6 4-4 15, Murrell 2-3 0-0 5, Silva 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-49 16-21 78.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title