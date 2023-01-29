Stanford 75, California 46

Kuany 2-5 0-0 5, Newell 2-9 0-1 4, Thiemann 3-6 0-0 6, Brown 1-8 1-4 4, Clayton 2-12 0-0 6, Alajiki 5-10 2-3 13, Okafor 1-1 0-0 2, Bowser 0-1 0-0 0, Roberson 1-3 0-0 2, Anyanwu 0-1 4-5 4, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-56 7-13 46.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title