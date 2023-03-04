St. Peter's 73, Siena 72, OT

Stormo 3-8 6-6 12, Billups 3-6 6-9 13, Eley 4-12 0-0 11, McCollum 7-13 4-4 22, Platek 1-5 0-1 2, Baer 1-3 0-0 2, Gribben 4-5 0-0 8, Tekin 0-0 0-2 0, Lane 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 23-53 18-24 72.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title