St. Peter's 70, Fairfield 52

Sow 1-4 2-2 4, Dasher 4-8 4-7 13, Murray 9-16 1-2 23, Reid 0-2 4-6 4, Young 1-1 0-0 2, Washington 2-2 2-4 6, Saddler 2-6 0-0 4, Cardaci 4-7 0-0 11, Bland 1-4 0-0 3, Ngopot 0-0 0-1 0, Tut 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-50 13-22 70.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title