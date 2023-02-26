St. Peter's 66, Niagara 65

Sow 2-3 0-0 5, Washington 6-7 6-8 18, Dasher 3-9 2-3 8, Murray 5-12 2-2 13, Reid 2-6 1-2 5, Saddler 4-5 0-0 9, Cardaci 3-3 1-1 8, Tut 0-1 0-0 0, Bland 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-47 12-16 66.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title