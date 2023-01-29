St. John's 75, Georgetown 73

Akok 0-3 0-0 0, Wahab 5-7 4-6 14, Murray 7-19 2-2 17, Riley 1-5 2-2 4, Spears 10-19 1-2 25, Bristol 1-4 0-0 2, Ezewiro 2-2 1-3 5, Mozone 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 28-64 10-15 73.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title