St. Francis (Pa.) 72, St. Francis (NY) 64

Cohen 7-14 7-11 21, Giles 3-8 2-2 10, McCabe 0-4 3-4 3, Ruggery 1-3 0-0 3, Land 6-12 4-5 16, Gregory 4-6 1-1 10, Hargis 2-2 0-0 5, Sanon 2-3 0-0 4, Liberis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 17-23 72.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title