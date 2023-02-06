Spanish prosecutors oppose attempt to free Alves on bail

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish prosecutors oppose the appeal by Dani Alves' defense team for him to be free on bail while the investigation continues into sexual assault accusations against the footballer.

Alves' lawyers filed the appeal last week saying the Brazilian agreed to turn in his passport and wear a tracking device if he was freed. Alves would also report to the court and to authorities as often as required, including daily, and would not go within 500 meters (yards) of the accuser or her home or workplace.