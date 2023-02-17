Southern Cal 97, California 60

Alajiki 1-7 0-0 2, Kuany 4-6 1-2 11, Newell 4-9 0-2 9, Thiemann 1-5 4-4 6, Brown 1-4 0-0 2, Bowser 3-11 5-5 13, Okafor 5-9 1-3 11, Anyanwu 1-1 2-2 4, Robinson 1-4 0-1 2, Roberson 0-3 0-0 0, McCloskey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-59 13-19 60.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title