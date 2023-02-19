Southern Cal 85, Stanford 75

Angel 5-7 0-3 11, Ingram 4-10 4-4 15, S.Jones 5-16 0-0 11, Raynaud 4-7 0-0 8, O'Connell 2-6 3-4 9, M.Jones 5-7 4-4 14, Murrell 2-7 0-0 5, Silva 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-61 11-15 75.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title