Southern Cal 62, Utah 49

Morgan 1-3 0-0 2, Ellis 6-12 0-1 16, Johnson 4-9 0-2 12, Peterson 5-13 2-2 14, White 0-1 2-2 2, Dixon-Waters 3-7 2-3 9, Iwuchukwu 2-4 3-4 7, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Wright 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-50 9-14 62.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title