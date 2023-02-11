Southern Cal 56, Oregon 51

VanSlooten 3-6 4-6 10, Kyei 3-8 1-6 7, Gray 3-11 0-0 6, Paopao 3-8 2-2 9, Rogers 5-13 2-2 14, Basham 0-0 0-0 0, Hosendove 0-0 0-0 0, Hanson 0-1 0-0 0, Hurst 2-8 0-0 5, Totals 19-55 9-16 51
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title