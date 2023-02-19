SMU 86, East Carolina 70

Ausar 5-8 1-2 11, Johnson 4-8 0-1 9, Diboundje 2-10 0-0 5, Felton 10-19 2-3 27, Walker 6-8 4-5 18, Bayela 0-2 0-0 0, Debaut 0-1 0-0 0, LaCount 0-2 0-0 0, Pinedo 0-0 0-0 0, Sunderland 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 7-11 70.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title