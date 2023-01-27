Siena 70, Iona 53

Joseph 4-10 7-9 15, Shema 1-1 0-0 2, Clayton 4-13 0-0 10, JeanLouis 5-12 2-4 13, Jenkins 2-8 0-2 4, Davis 2-6 0-0 4, Sunday 1-1 0-1 2, Brookshire 1-1 0-0 3, Florence 0-0 0-0 0, Ibine Ayo 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 9-16 53.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title